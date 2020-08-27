Nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Guilford County need to act quickly to meet a Sept. 4 deadline to apply for grant money.
Guilford County commissioners recently approved a $500,000 allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds for nonprofit arts and culture organizations affected by closures and safety measures related to the pandemic.
ArtsGreensboro and High Point Arts Council will implement a Guilford County approved plan that adopts equity as a guiding principle. The overarching goal is to stabilize arts and culture organizations and provide jobs. The grants are intended to be a one-time infusion of emergency funding to offset business disruption losses since the onset of COVID-19.
The grants will not be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Instead, each applicant will be reviewed and deemed eligible or ineligible. All eligible nonprofit arts and culture applications will be reviewed by the review panel and forwarded to the Guilford County Emergency Management Office with funding recommendations.
Applicants may apply for amounts of up to 10% of their most recent three-year average operating budget, not to exceed $50,000. Awards may not exceed the cost of business interruption or costs incurred to prepare for future impacts of the pandemic.
Funding recommendations are made by the panel; however, Guilford County will make all final funding decisions. Culturally-specific nonprofits arts organizations may receive an additional $2,500. However, the total grant cannot exceed $50,000.
Grant applications may be made online and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. Visit www.artsgreensboro.org/grants-for-nonprofit-arts-culture-organizations to complete the application.
Questions from applicants may be submitted via email to ArtsFunding@ArtsGreensboro.org no later than 5 p.m. Monday.
For information, contact Zizi Barhouma at 336-279-7083 or zizib@artsgreensboro.org.
