Dear Annie: 13 years of bad luck

Dear Annie: I'm confused about an issue that involves my husband. We have been separated for 13 years. We try to work things out all the time, but now, suddenly, he said I cheated on him. He also said that all I do is lie to him. He said he doesn't want to listen to me when I tell him the truth. He listens to everybody else.

So, should I keep trying, or should I just get the divorce and move on with my life and find someone new? Please help me. — Confused

Dear Confused: The answer is pretty clear. After 13 years of what sounds like a toxic relationship, it is time to either commit to marriage counseling or to get divorced. Staying in limbo, continuing to accuse each other of cheating and fighting all the time is not healthy for anyone. Best of luck to you.

Dear Annie: Please tell the parents who were confused or concerned about cellphone use to have their teens watch (with them, if possible) the documentary "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix. It explains the power of cellphone addiction and how it is ruining lives, making teens (and adults) depressed and anxious and contributing to the rise of hate groups.