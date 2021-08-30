Dear Annie: 15-year-old ostracized by family because he is gay

You are beautiful and perfect just the way you are. Hang in there and there will be happier days in your future. I promise.

Dear Annie: A farm that has been in my family for four generations was passed down to me. I love this land. It is not a great investment, I admit, but I don't want to sell it. Instead, I would like for my children to own it when I die. My children don't share the same connection to the farm that I do. I understand that they most likely will want to sell it so they can use the proceeds for something else. I am OK with that.

The problem? My husband insists that I should put his name on the deed now or provide in my will that he will inherit the farm from me if I die before he does. He insists that I should do so "as a sign of respect." He says that he might need to sell it to pay for his care in old age. I doubt that, because we are reasonably well-off, but I have offered to put the land in a trust so that if he doesn't have enough money to pay for his care, the income from the farm can be used to support him. He is not satisfied. I am worn-out from arguing. What should I do? — Love This Land

Dear Love This Land: It is your ancestral farm, and you should do with it whatever you please. But seeing as you mentioned that money isn't really a concern, have you looked into donating the land? You seem to have such a deep connection with it that you might find joy in knowing it went to a good cause.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.