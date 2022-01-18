Dear Annie: A new approach to thank-you notes

Dear Annie: I am the person who wrote to you a few years ago about sending a box of thank-you notes and Forever Stamps as gifts to non-responders. It was not very successful. This year, I rethought the problem and decided to be straightforward, at least with my own five grandchildren, who range in age from 11 to 25.

I decided that if I didn’t tell them, I shouldn’t expect them to read my mind. I told them straight out what my expectations would be going forward.

“If I give you a gift in person,” I said, “you open it in front of me, and you thank me, and that is sufficient. If I send you a gift in the mail, I expect a timely communication saying that it has arrived and was appreciated.”

I explained that I don’t text, so I would need a phone call or email to inform me that the gift had actually arrived and was not lifted by a porch pirate. I told them that, henceforth, I would be maintaining two lists: a “gift” list, and a “cards only” list. If they don’t contact me in a timely fashion, they will be bumped to the “cards only” list.