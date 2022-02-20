Dear Annie: Abusive boyfriend enables self-harm

Dear Annie: About a year ago, I started talking to a guy who I had met online, and for the most part, things have gone OK. I tend to be extremely guarded in what I will let people know about me, and there are not many people who know about my self-harm practices. I usually cut on my arms or legs, depending on which emotions I wish would just go away. I use either a razor blade or a box cutter.

This guy can be a real pain when he doesn’t get his way. If I tell him that I am not going to do something that he wants me to do, he flips out, saying that I should cut deep enough to allow me to die and be put out of my misery.

My reaction has been to self-harm until I feel better, but that doesn’t always work.

What is strange is that, very often on the following day, after we argue about something stupid, he acts as if there’s nothing wrong. I have been trying to act as if what he says doesn’t bother me, but that is a lot easier said than done.

What should I do when he tells me that I should cut deep enough to make sure that I die? How can I love someone who tells me such hurtful things? Is something wrong with me for loving him? — Confused In Love