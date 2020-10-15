Dear Annie: Addicted to love

Dear Annie: I am depressed and deeply heartbroken over the final breakup with a man whom I have loved for eight years. I went to endless therapy and even went to a wellness center in Germany to help me get over him. Nothing has worked. Here's the backstory.

"Steve" has hurt me deeply many times, and after a few weeks or months of my begging him to come back, he always did. He's broken up with me so many times, ruined my birthdays and holidays, and he's excluded me from family functions when his ex-wife and adult children would attend.

I met "Steve" while he was separated from his wife. He said that he was essentially divorced, though they hadn't gone through the formal process yet. A year in, I learned that he didn't even have a lawyer. It took him five years to get divorced. I was promised that once he was divorced, I'll be allowed to attend family functions. We even got engaged. However, after he told his four older sisters about the engagement and they were angry, he broke it off.

We got back together again after that, only for him to break up with me the day after we got back from my birthday trip on which he told me he loved me and promised no more breakups.

This year, I had no contact with him from February until the end of May, when his dad died.