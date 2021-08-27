Dear Annie: Addiction can affect the entire family

As for your wife, she clearly has a severe opioid addiction and needs professional help. You and your adult children may choose to do an intervention to make the strongest possible case to get her into an in-patient treatment facility. She will need the supervision of medical professionals if she’s going to detox. Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-4357 for guidance and to be referred to resources in your area.

Dear Annie: I have been working at the same company for 12 years, and I haven’t gotten a raise in five years. I never got in the habit of asking for them, because they used to give me a small salary bump every other year. But that petered out when a new CEO took over.

A few months ago, I was at lunch with two co-workers when the subject of salaries came up. I asked them if they’d received any pay bumps in the past few years, and they both said that they had. This gave me the guts I needed to ask my supervisor to meet with me. I presented a list of my accomplishments over the past four years and said that I believed I had earned a raise.