Dear Annie: Adult nieces and nephews ignore couple's gifts

We flew to their high school and college graduations, and we generously acknowledged them. As I said, we have done well. We are not wealthy but simply comfortable, and we love them. My husband has always supported every one of these indulgences.

In the past three years, we have received no acknowledgement of our gifts on my brother’s side unless we ask my brother if the kids got the “gift.” This includes a college graduation gift and some special gifts during the hard days of COVID-19. We may then receive a text. And even then, maybe not.

I am at such a crossroads. Do we stop? Do we just send a card? Or do we send a donation, adopt a family at Christmas, perhaps, in their name next year? I want to be bigger than this and cannot believe how much this has broken my heart. My one sister’s boy has also stopped sending a text to thank us this year, too, and we were so close, and his silence was so completely unexpected. These are children whom we have loved and been close to, taken on trips, and been there for when we could, although we have always lived miles apart.