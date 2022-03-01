Dear Annie: Am I being played?

Dear Annie: I am a middle-aged widow. A few years ago, I reconnected with a longtime family friend. I was cautious because he has been divorced several times. I knew two of his ex-wives. Years ago, we double dated as couples, and he was a great friend to my spouse. His wife admitted to me that she had an affair. I felt bad for him. They divorced.

Several months passed, and then he contacted me. He said he had vacation time to use and would like to come see me. We arranged a time to meet, and he drove 275 miles. He stayed at a local motel. We had a great time; our conversations were great, and our friendship seemed to fall into place. He was respectful and genuinely sad about my loss. He was a real gentleman.

We had a nice dinner and then agreed to have breakfast before he went home. We shared a brief hug goodbye. I asked if he could text me so I would know he was home safely after the long drive. He said he would. He sent me a text and said he would like to stay in touch. He asked if he could call me, and I agreed.