Dear Annie: Am I being too COVID cautious?

Dear Annie: I’m 70, and my friend “Martha” is 72. We live in the same senior apartment complex and have known each other for about nine months. I’ve helped her a lot, taking her to doctor’s appointments, walking her dog after eye surgery, etc. She went to Texas for Christmas with her daughter and son-in-law.

A couple of days after Christmas, she texted me that she and her daughter were both really sick. Four days later, she asks if I can pick her up from the airport the next day. I asked if her family had been tested for COVID-19. She said yes. I asked if it was positive. No answer. I then said I would not be around her for 10 days.

I watch my 8-month-old grandson a few days a week. I’m pretty upset that she would possibly expose me to COVID-19. We are both vaccinated, but unless she has a negative test on the day she comes home, I don’t trust her. Am I overreacting? — Trying To Stay Healthy

Dear Trying: We’re all probably sick of the word “unprecedented,” but there is no better way to describe the times we’re living in. With a new virus comes a whole new set of rules and etiquette.