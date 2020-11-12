Dear Annie: Avoiding intimacy because of coronavirus fears

Talk to your wife about what steps you could take that might make her more comfortable. For example, what if you had groceries and food delivered, rather than going into stores or restaurants, and did all your banking online?

If she's not open to physical touch no matter what precautions you take, it might speak to a deeper anxiety brought on by the pandemic. Respect her boundaries. Offer empathy, emotional support and loving patience. This, too, shall pass.

Dear Annie: Thank you, Annie, for your response to "Omnivore." I was thrilled. As a vegan of 25+ years, I know first-hand the health benefits of eating clean, nutritious, plant-based foods — not just for me but for the planet and, of course, for the animals. Two other resources are Dr. John McDougall (drmcdougall.com/) and Will Tuttle's "World Peace Diet."

Many of the people who have become severely ill or died from COVID-19 have had comorbidities — namely, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc.

I hope more and more people who have a wider audience than I do with my local paper are willing to inform their readers of the need for healthy eating. Thank you for using your platform. May we find peace in our food. — Ginnie R. Maurer

Dear Ginnie: As Hippocrates is believed to have said, "Let thy food be thy medicine and thy medicine be they food." So much of our healthfulness and our illness begins on our plates. That isn't to say that a healthy diet can entirely eliminate the need for medications, but it can improve one's quality of life. I encourage readers to look into the resources that you recommended. Thanks for writing.

