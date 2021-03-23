Dear Annie: In-laws insist on interrupting woman

Dear Annie: I have been with my husband for 21 years, and we have been married for 15 years. I truly love him very much. But I try my best to avoid his brother and his brother’s wife as much as I can because, whenever I try to talk with them, they constantly interrupt me. This makes me very angry.

I have talked with my husband about this. He says it’s probably because I tell a story whenever I talk. I have asked my friends and family members if that is true. All of them say no. They say that I am a straight, to-the-point type of person.

This annoys me to the point that I want to punch them in the face.

How do I get them to stop without offending them? — Don’t Interrupt Me

Dear Don’t Interrupt Me: I’m not sure your anger is directed at the right place. Interrupting someone is very rude, but people do it for a lot of reasons. Many times, it has to do with the person’s own anxiety. That by no means warrants a punch in the face.