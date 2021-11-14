Dear Annie: Bonding with my husband's ex-wife

Dear Annie: Forty-two years ago, my then-boyfriend and I decided to move in together in the house he was building. We were married three years later. He was a single father of two boys, and I had one daughter from my previous marriage. My boyfriend’s former wife had visitation rights with their boys, and she saw them often. Since I never had any reason to dislike or mistrust her, I decided she and I should try to be friends so the kids wouldn’t have added stress in their lives. She agreed.

We are so thankful for our friendship! One of the sons was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer at age 23. His mom and I worked together to take care of his needs. Sadly, he passed, and we all provided support for one another.

A year after that, my daughter and her family lost their home in a fire. We also had my elderly mother-in-law living with us. So, my daughter and her family moved in with us at the same time. With Thanksgiving approaching, things were not looking very festive. My stepson’s mother invited our entire family to her house for Thanksgiving. What a gesture of love and friendship!

We have remained very close friends since then and see each other often. We are all very thankful for the peace our friendship has brought to the family. — Thankful in New England