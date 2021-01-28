Dear Annie: Boyfriend delaying marriage

Dear Annie: I have been dating this man for a little over four years, and I feel like he will never fully truly commit to me. There's a six-year age gap; I'm 28, and he is 34. I've always known in life that I wanted to get married and start a family; hence why I dated an older man. My thoughts were that he would be more on track to those goals rather than someone who was closer to my age (more so around the time we met).

With that being said, I feel like marriage will never happen. Any time we talk about marriage it's a rushed conversation and it just seems like excuse after excuse as to why we haven't taken any more steps in that direction. (We already live together.) First he said that I was too young, then he said he's looking at rings and he needs to do his research on them, then COVID-19 hit, so it hasn't felt like the right time. He's a great guy and all and we have fun together, but I just feel like he will never pop the question and I'm losing my patience.

We got into a fight about our relationship this past June (but these arguments aren't new, we've had a few before the most recent one), and I almost walked away for good. But, he assured me it was coming and said, "It was my plan to have a ring on your finger by the end of the year." It's officially 2021 and there is still no ring.