Dear Annie: Boyfriend won't step up

Having a healthy social life will help you stay grounded and feel less dependent on a romantic partner. Once you believe with all your heart that you are worthy of love and respect, you’ll be ready to date. Until then, be patient with yourself.

Dear Annie: I enjoy and benefit from your advice, but you often recommend seeing a therapist or counselor. I have tried in my area and been turned down or unable to find the right sort of help. There was even an article in a recent issue of The New York Times about the unavailability of therapists. What do you recommend for those of us who can’t find therapists? — Searching

Dear Searching: I’d heard, anecdotally, of friends and family having trouble finding mental health care providers this year, but I had no idea it was such a widespread issue until I read the article that you referenced. I know that contacting a therapist is in itself a big step for some people — which makes it especially frustrating that many are being turned away. But I encourage you to keep trying.