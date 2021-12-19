Dear Annie: Boyfriend's past has woman questioning if she really is special to him

Dear Insecure: Sounds like you’re not sure if you are living in a fairy tale and he is the prince who chose you over all the other fair maidens. You also have a choice of whether you want to choose him. Trust your instincts. Are any of his current actions making you feel like you are just the next girl on his list? And you have to ask yourself if you really want to be with a guy who has lists of girls. It might be more insecure to stay with a guy like that.

On the other hand, he could have glorified you as “wife material,” and that is why he waited while sowing his oats, so to speak. If that is his thinking, then he is pretty sexist and I’m not sure you want to be with a guy like that either.

If you found out about his other women from him — by his being open and honest with you — then he might be OK. But if you heard about it through the grapevine, be careful.

Dear Annie: I was in a relationship where I lived with this man for six years. We have lived apart for two years now, and I’m not in love with him anymore. I do love him, but not romantically.