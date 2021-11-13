Dear Annie: Bride's mother pushing her own fiance into the ceremony

While I am not opposed to him having a role — and I have told her this — I feel like she is trying to force a relationship on me with her fiancé. I haven’t even had time to speak to him because we both work seven days a week right now, and he works nights while I work days.

I politely asked my mom to back off a bit and said that he and I will have to build a relationship on our own, but she keeps having ideas on how to involve him. None of these ideas came up before I told her about my boss walking me down the aisle.

I feel guilty about something that originally made me happy and felt perfect. Now I feel like I’m going to cause a rift in my mom’s life. What’s a bride to do? — Knot My Mother’s Wedding

Dear Knot My: Let your mom know that as much as you appreciate her good intentions, ultimately, all wedding decisions will be up to you and your groom.

Your wedding day should be focused entirely on you and your soon-to-be-husband, celebrating the love you have for one another and merging your two families into one. Don’t assign your mom’s fiancé a wedding role that he hasn’t truly fulfilled in real life if it doesn’t feel right. It’s your day, and just by going, he will be part of it and these memories forever.