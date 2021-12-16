Dear Annie: Bringing meals to the sick is a gesture, not about money

Dear Annie: As a survivor of abuse, I would like to share some things with “Ostracized,” whose adult children seem to have chosen their dad’s side despite his abusive behavior toward her: You are doing more for your children than you know. Leaving a toxic marriage teaches them how to stand up for themselves. Staying centered, calm and confident teaches them things that money won’t buy. They have their own lessons to learn, and added demands will only continue this churning. Snail-mail letters are powerful because they can come back to them time and time again. You are their mom, and his money and control won’t change that. I know it’s hard (I have been there), but new family dynamics call for new traditions. Anything you can do to make things easier for the kids will help them more than you know (and I’ve been the kid, too!). They will figure all of this out. It may take some time, but you will heal and show them that a happy life doesn’t depend on money. Be gentle with yourself. — A Happy Survivor