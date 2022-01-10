Dear Annie: Brother-in-law's perpetual bad mood makes visiting with sister difficult

Empower her to create a solution with her husband, and let her know you want to make it more comfortable for him. If that doesn’t work, suggest that you two take sister trips in which you meet at a neutral location and keep the focus on you two or a small circle of people; no spouses, because that might alienate her husband.

Dear Annie: I have some issues with social anxiety, and my workplace isn’t helping. I’m unsure of when to act professionally and when to act more casually. I’m sure there’s a balance between the two, but I’m struggling to find that balance. Everyone at my workplace is really nice and friendlier than I would have expected, but it seems there’s an invisible line not to be crossed.

How can I gain clarity on this gray area of work-versus-social etiquette? If I’m too professional, I appear cold and distant. If I’m too friendly, I appear out of line and don’t appear to take my job seriously. — Confused in Corporate

Dear Confused: In my experience, it’s always better to err on the side of professionalism, even if it feels a bit stilted and unnatural at times. You will never regret being a bit too formal in the workplace, but you may regret being too informal.

That being said, you can gradually work toward a more familiar relationship with your co-workers over time. After you’ve been there for a few months, you might ask a co-worker who is your peer (i.e., not a supervisor) to grab coffee or dinner. People tend to open up more and behave more casually outside the office, even when with co-workers. Then, having established that rapport outside the office, you’ll feel a bit more comfortable at work.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.