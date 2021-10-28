Dear Annie: Brother's choice to move his family to another state leaves sister, parents feeling devastated

Our dilemma now is that if we tell them how much their close proximity means to us, they might stay and forever blame us for their unhappiness. Or, if we express our hurt, they may use this as a reason to not only leave but cut us out for good.

How do we let them go and move forward with our lives while also communicating that their decision is truly devastating for those they are choosing to leave? If they stayed, we would have an established family of four living, loving generations in one place. I do not believe moving to Texas, where they know no one, will make them happy. I am willing to admit that I might be wrong. — California Brood

Dear California Brood: Tell your brother how you feel — not as an ultimatum, but in the spirit of honesty and vulnerability. Don’t tell him what he should do; just tell him how you feel, and leave the decision up to him. Be sure to let him know that you will support whatever he decides.

It sounds like your family comes first, and that is a beautiful and commendable thing. But not everyone has the same priorities. Perhaps your brother needs to spread his wings and leave the comfort of his hometown. Or perhaps his priority is his own family rather than the preferences of you and your parents.

Part of being a family is supporting one another’s goals, even if we don’t necessarily agree with them. Besides, 1,500 miles has nothing on a strong family bond.

