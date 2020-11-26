Dear Annie: Celebrating Thanksgiving

Dear Readers: As we celebrate Thanksgiving, look into all of the beautiful, life-changing benefits that gratitude can have for our health and the health of the people and animals around us.

When we practice noticing the big things we're grateful for, the small things, annoyances and disappointments don't overwhelm us so easily. We remember how we are blessed to experience every moment and don't get caught in the joy-sucking pettiness of life, which can make everyone around us miserable, too.

Gratitude helps us to not sweat the small stuff and to remember that it's all small stuff.

Gratitude blesses you. It opens you so that more can come in. It expands the vibrational space around you. When you're living in that expansive space, more of everything will flow into your life.

And this year, due to COVID-19 and other circumstances, many families and friends will be celebrating separately. In the spirit of merriment and gratitude, here are some classic poems to celebrate the holiday as curated by poetry experts Bob Holman & Margery Snyder. While your loved ones might not be physically together, you can have fun reading these to each other.