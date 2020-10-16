Dear Annie: Celebrating while being mindful of others' struggles

I am so grateful. TM is not a religion; I still attend my church and have not changed my faith. The fees are scaled to income. To learn more, go to TM.org or read NIH Psychiatrist Norman Rosenthal's book "Transcendence," for research on TM for depression, addiction, anxiety, PTSD and even high blood pressure. — Sleeping Much Better in Memphis

Dear Annie: To the letter from "At a Loss with the Lovable Lush" regarding the brother-in-law who drinks too much, you responded by starting with suggesting talking to his wife. I've been in Al-Anon for over 30 years. This guy is an adult and is responsible for his own behavior. Talking to his wife makes her feel responsible for his behavior. She doesn't need that! His offensive behavior should be directly addressed with him and not when he has been drinking. Families of problem drinkers are suffering and do not need to be put in an impossible situation. The wife had no control of her husband's behavior and should not be expected to do something about it. — Rose S.