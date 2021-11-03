Dear Annie: Child sex abuse laws pertain to women, too

Other states — like my home state of Oregon, as well as Washington, New Mexico and others — have for many years used what is known as a “discovery rule.” Discovery rules tie the time limit on a victim’s civil legal claims to the victim’s subjective delayed discovery of the long-term impacts they have suffered. This is another mechanism of giving victims more time and a greater opportunity for justice.

While not every state has helpful laws for victims (yet), the bottom line is that the law is changingin many states to give victims more time to come forward.

Of course, like in any legal case, the individual facts and circumstances vary, and I highly recommend that any victim of abuse consult with an attorney who is experienced in representing child abuse victims. These cases are unique, and the goal should be to advance the healing of the individual victim — which is a very personalized consideration. What is good for one victim may not be helpful for another. After everything else they have been through, victims of child abuse deserve compassionate expert advice so they can make informed decisions for themselves.