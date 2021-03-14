Dear Annie: Combining wedding receptions might be solution to conflict caused by pandemic

Dear Annie: After months of careful planning, my daughter had to postpone her wedding reception last March because of the pandemic. She and her fiance made the difficult decision to go ahead with the wedding itself — with only four people attending — and reschedule the reception for later this year. They set the date for 20 months after the wedding, hoping that the pandemic would be over. She notified everyone on the guest list of the new date and has been looking forward to it ever since.

This week, one of her cousins announced that her own wedding will be just two weeks before my daughter’s rescheduled reception. Because of the travel distances involved, it seems unlikely that all of our family will be able to attend both events. And because a wedding seems more important than a reception alone, it also seems likely that most relatives will choose her cousin’s wedding and not attend my daughter’s reception. My daughter is devastated.

How could her cousin be so thoughtless? — Two Weddings