Dear Annie: Communication is needed ASAP

I have mentioned marriage at least five times, and now I'm ready to give up on this relationship. He always wants me to tell people that we have three children, but he's not changing the status legally. I don't think that I should wait on him to make up his mind to decide our future, as it's been over five years.

I think it has a lot to do with his money; maybe he thinks I'm after it or something. That isn't the case. The proof is that I would have stayed with my ex-husband. I feel as if I'm wasting my time and living a lie. The lie is that he'll probably never marry me and eventually I'll move on. I have asked him to see a therapist with me over and over, but it hasn't happened yet. I was going to pick a therapist, but he said that he would, but again, nothing. — Tired of Waiting

Dear Tired: Divorce can be traumatic. It sounds like your boyfriend might need time before he is ready to tie the knot. His comment about marrying "the one" is hurtful. You might be correct that it's time to move on. However, before making a decision, you need to tell him all that you're feeling. People are not mind readers, and so much of a healthy relationship is communication. Rather than waiting for him to decide what he wants, decide what you want and then tell him exactly what that is.

Therapy is doubly important because the lives of three children are at stake. His ex-wife living across the street is something that a professional should be able to help you and your boyfriend sort out.

