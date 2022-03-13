Dear Annie: Coping with the news cycle in 2022

What’s happening with China? I watched some of the Olympics, but the setting seemed like it was at an industrial park or a nuclear power plant. When the athletes would finish a ski run, they would immediately put on their masks while standing outside in the open air. It made me uncomfortable to watch.

Gas prices are through the roof, and I keep hearing about “supply shortages” when I go to the supermarket. I went to a pet store the other day and could buy only four cans of the cat food that my cat likes. That’s all they had left, and the employees said they have no idea when they will get more.

I am sure things will get better. They always do. But right now, I am feeling powerless because of what is happening all over the world. Do you or your readers have any suggestions for how I can cheer up? I am curious to know how other people are handling all these disruptions. — Feeling Powerless

Dear Feeling Powerless: For me, the best answer is found in the Serenity Prayer. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.” Once you really embrace that philosophy, you will start to lighten up and feel better.

You are not alone in your feelings, and I would be curious to hear suggestions from other readers who are coping successfully these days, despite some pretty scary news from all over the globe.

