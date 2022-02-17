Dear Annie: COVID cut me off from my kids

Before this, my children were part of my life, and we were close and always able to work things out. It’s been almost two years now, and I still struggle with what to do, cry when I think about them and miss them so badly. I worry about them, and as a mom, I don’t think I’ll ever feel anything as painful.

Financially, I know I made the right decision, as all of our savings are gone, and we work hard and go from paycheck to paycheck even though we are in our 60s.

I didn’t think I’d ever be without my children, and I don’t know what to do. — Heartbroken

Dear Heartbroken: As a parent, there is nothing harder than being without the love and company of your children. I am so sorry that you have been distant from them for the past two years.

However, boundaries are important, even with family. Given your financial situation, you had no choice but to deny your son’s request for money. Had either your son or your daughter been truly desperate, they would have taken you up on living with you and your husband rent-free(a generous offer, I might add).

The past two years have been taxing for us all, and it sounds like both of your children are hitting rough patches both personally and professionally. The best thing for you to do — in fact, the only thing you can do — is show them an outpouring of unconditional love. Call them. Write them letters. Show them how much you care. In time, they will make their way back to you.

