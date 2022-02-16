Dear Annie: Customer service in 2022: Pros and cons

Dear Annie: I worked for 25 years in the corporate world in customer service at an insurance company. The company motto was, “establish lifetime relationships with our members.” But once I got them on a plan, I was never able to talk to them. They had to be transferred, and they could never talk to the same person. I decided to become an independent agent specializing in Medicare.

Now I’m living the dream, meeting face-to-face with seniors in their home. I meet their dogs and their grandchildren, and sadly I attend their funerals. They get “snail mail,” handwritten cards in the mail. I feel like I have about 400 grandparents. — Living the Dream

Dear Annie: I, too, remember having a personal physician who took such great care of me and spent time making sure to take care of my health. I was devastated when she retired and I was forced to use a hospital with a rotating staff of whoever is available and seven-minute bi-annual appointments. I haven’t seen an actual doctor in years. I once noticed that my chart had been checked by a doctor, but I never spoke to him. My suggestion to “Too Impersonal” would be to try small or new businesses. — Keep Trying