Dear Annie: Cyberbullying solutions

Dear Annie: This is about the young girl who was being bullied by some schoolgirls. Our daughter got bullied, and I want to share how my wife handled it. She invited the mothers and daughters over for coffee and dessert. She made it clear the invitation was mandatory. They all came. It was a nice meeting.

She explained what was going on and why bullying is unacceptable. If it didn't stop, she said, she would take further action, and no one wants that to happen. The mothers were surprised to hear what their daughters were doing. It not only stopped, but the girls all became friends. I'm sure all their lives changed. Bullying can scar some people for life. — A Solution

Dear Solution: It's amazing that your wife took the high road and taught your daughter to do the same. It is good that the bully and her mother showed up. If they had refused, more serious action like letting the school know would have been mandatory.

Many readers reacted to this column. Read on to see more letters on cyberbullying.