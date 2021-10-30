Dear Annie: Destructive drinking drives a wedge in marriage

She even drinks at work, going out at lunch, getting something and drinking through the afternoon, coming home already drunk. She pretends everything is normal, but I know better.

Through advice from Alcoholics Anonymous counseling, I’ve been documenting and photographing each day’s drinking. Doing that has helped me cope with her daily drunkenness, but it’s just getting old now.

Although I’ve told my wife several times that I know what she’s doing, she keeps it up — hiding her drinking and getting drunk nearly every day. She usually passes out on the couch early and then goes to bed, but other times, she messes around in the kitchen, leaves things in disarray and puts things anywhere. I never know what I’ll find. It’s almost like taking care of a little kid. It’s aggravating dealing with this kind of person all because they’re drunk.

Our relationship has drifted apart because I become judgmental or don’t want to listen to her when I know she’s drunk. I just saw a half-empty bottle of vodka in her bag; she just walked in the door, complaining about the people who work for her or some other issue she has today — this mood, this drunk.