Dear Annie: Dinner guests overstay welcome

The past two years have been really rough. I begged. I pleaded. I cried. I screamed. Nothing seemed to happen and nothing seemed to work. She passed away in an ICU hospital three weeks after I admitted her because she had extreme phlebitis in her legs from not getting up and doing any exercises. After the third week, overnight, she went into ICU where her liver shut down completely, and then it took out her kidneys.

After being with this woman for 20 years, I lost her to the bottle. You can’t make somebody stop what they don’t want to stop. I was a drug addict for almost 15 years. When I finally hit rock bottom, I said enough was enough. I haven’t touched any drugs in over 22 years.

Alcoholism is like a drug addiction. You don’t quit unless you want to quit. I just thought you should know that to give information to your readers. For those coping with an alcoholic spouse, here’s my advice: Keep everything positive and keep their spouse moving and try to keep everything on a happy basis, and either they’re going to come around or they’re not. — Come to the Conclusion on Your Own

Dear Conclusion: I am very sorry for the loss of your wife. It sounds like you were a loving and forgiving husband. As your letter pointed out, alcoholics must decide for themselves whether or not to get help. If they don’t want to, they will not. There is no amount of forcing you can do. I would encourage you to seek grief support groups and other groups for family members of alcoholics. Thank you for sharing your story. It will help others know they are not alone in watching a loved one fighting this disease.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.