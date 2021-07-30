Dear Annie: Do I deserve a referral fee?

Dear Annie: I recently referred a friend to another friend for a freelance web design job for a huge company. She got the job and just finished, and although I never told her I’d appreciate a referral fee for having introduced her to the opportunity, it would have been nice. I learned of another opportunity for this friend, but I’d like her to acknowledge that I recommended her. How do I kindly ask this friend for referral fees, for both this new job and the last one? — Middlewoman

Dear Middle: You don’t. As far as I’m concerned, friends help friends, and they don’t charge commission. However, if I hear compelling testimony otherwise, I’ll be sure to print it here.

Dear Annie: I am in my late 60s, and my boyfriend, “Mark,” is in his early 70s. We have been living together in my house for a year and a half. We’re both divorced and have adult children from our previous marriages. Mark communicates daily with all five children via phone calls and text messages. My problem is that he’s also regularly in contact with his ex-wife, who lives in the same town as us. They talk at least once a week via phone call or text, usually when I’m not around. Mark always tells me about it. They’ve been divorced for many, many years, and it bothers me that they talk so often.