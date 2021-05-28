Dear Annie: Do unwanted invitations from acquaintances require gifts?

Dear Annie: I read your column in my local paper, and you seem to respond in an unbiased manner, so I am turning to you for advice.

Over the past few months, I have received invitations to a 1-year-old's birthday party, a graduation and a wedding reception (not the wedding). In each case, the inviter was an acquaintance whom I know casually. I don't consider any of them to be a close friend, especially the graduate, whom I am "friends" with on social media but haven't seen or spoken to in over a year and a half.

All of the invitations were sent electronically. I am wondering whether the new world of technology has cheapened the tradition of celebrations. I can't help but feel that the invitations were not sincere and I was just included on mass lists of invitees gathered from social media. Receiving them has made me feel used, in a way.

I do not plan on attending any of the events. The dilemma I am facing is whether to send gifts. I was always taught that if I receive an invitation to an event, I should give a present even if I am unable to attend. However, I am confused about what is expected in situations such as these.

I want to do the right thing but not feel taken advantage of. — Unsure in Texas