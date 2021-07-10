Dear Annie: Domestic work is work

Dear Annie: My husband and I have always happily shared money, but I think you might have missed the mark with your response to “Husband to a Forgetful Wife,” who was frustrated that his wife expected to be paid back money that she loaned him for car repairs, among other things.

Last February, I left a job, co-workers, customers and a boss that had a huge impact on me. My boss is still a mentor to me in my personal life. I left to save costs on day care, to make a more cohesive life for our family and to raise our child the way we think is best. I cook; I clean; I shop; I do laundry; I change diapers; I deal with an angry toddler — and I make his life easier.

All of this to say that if he wants to consider all the money he made while she stayed home his, then he can also view it as he (very cheaply) bought a nanny, a personal chef, a personal shopper, a laundry service and a maid. She was a stay-at-home mom, and that is a whole job title.

Now, sure, should she be more helpful if she can? Absolutely. But the most distressing part of his letter was how little respect he gave to his wife for sacrificing years of her life in a supportive role. He didn’t support her; they supported each other. — A Stay-at-Home Mom