Dear Annie: Don't disparage programs if they work for some alcoholics

Dear Annie: This is about the 40-year-old alcoholic with two kids who is refusing rehab. "Hitting bottom" is unwise advice, and unwarranted. He yet may end up homeless and on the streets or worse, but there are more options needed. Don't fall for the AA 12-step "hitting bottom" credo — it is not supported by the data. There is no other medical illness where we would take that approach.

He needs to see an MD who is a specialist in addiction medicine. Several medications could help.

I would also recommend a mental health therapist who specializes in work with substance abuse, using a harm reduction model, and someone who is well versed in a style of communication known as motivational interviewing).

There is more, but that would be a good start.

All of this can be done on an outpatient basis. It is a way to get him started in treatment, build trust and to help evaluate the situation.

Maybe rehab is needed, maybe not. It isn't for everyone. The data is marginal, and these outpatient steps are a good way to start.

I hope this helps. You have an important platform and the word needs to get out about more options. — Follow the Data