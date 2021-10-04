Dear Annie: Don't forget about your finances

Dear Annie: A dear neighbor has just lost her husband. In addition to the shock and grief that she is experiencing, she has confided in me that she has no idea of how to manage the financial aspect of her household. Her husband took care of all of that, and he is gone.

Fortunately, she has children who I believe will be helpful to her, but can you please remind everyone that household finances, including mortgage payments and taxes, are the responsibility of both members of any partnership?

In this case, my neighbor knew for quite some time that her husband was facing the end of his life, but apparently, the household finances are something that they never discussed.

Yes, it is difficult to do, but I hope that, especially in these difficult times, more couples will address the financial aspects of their lives, and if either of them has not made a will, there is no time like the present. — Concerned in Connecticut

Dear Concerned in Connecticut: Thank you for your letter. Yes, everyone should make a will and have their finances in line, either by doing the accounting yourself, with your spouse or with professionals who have earned your trust. I hope your letter helps others who have not done so.