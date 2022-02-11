Dear Annie: Ex-son-in-law won't allow children to visit to grandparents

Dear Annie: My wife and I have three grandsons, 11, 8 and 6. We live in different states. Six years ago, we asked our daughter if the boys could come for a vacation. That year, the two oldest came, and the following year, all three came to visit for two weeks. When the pandemic hit, we were able to help out by taking care of the three boys for about four months.

Since the first visit, the boys' parents divorced. Now my ex-son-in-law will not let the boys come for a visit. If he has given a reason, we are not aware of it. The boys discuss their upcoming summer break when we call. All three have discussed things they want to do when they come visit. How do we break the news to them that they will not be coming to visit?

Our daughter did say she would come with the boys for a two-week visit, but it's not the same for us. We just feel the boys are different when it's just us and them, and not their mom. We love our daughter and want to spend time with her, but we want some special time with the boys, too. Are we being too picky? — Sad/Mad Grandpa