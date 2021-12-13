Dear Annie: Extreme surveillance is domineering — and creepy — behavior

Dear Annie: I have a loving daughter, and I respect her husband greatly. I have visited from across the country countless times. I am 84, and they have two grown children. Everyone is happy when we are together. The only issue as far as I’m concerned is that the hubby, although generous and kind, is overly domineering, bordering on being a tyrant, and a nut about managing things, especially electronics.

On a recent visit of mine, my daughter mentioned that he had installed cameras in several places in their house because I was there. It was supposedly so he can see the entryways to their home from his cellphone for security purposes.

He installed them, however, so that he can both see and hear virtually everything that goes on in their house. He has even called her from his office a few times to say, “What room are you in? I can’t see you.”

She is about the most hardworking and honest and kindest woman a man could ever expect. He is a successful and important provider. They have never had any marital conflict about cheating or anything. She has no way of knowing whether his snooping gadgets are on or off.