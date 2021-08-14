Dear Annie: Family introductions

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for five years. We have a beautiful daughter, and we’ve got a son on the way. But I keep finding my husband using dating websites and chatrooms for singles. When I ask him about it, he gets angry and says, “That’s from months ago!”

But whenever I check the browser history, there are always more recently visited websites. He says that he never talks to anyone, just looks. How can I make him see that I love him and that those are not sites for married people? Should I just give up and end the marriage? I’m at a loss. — Taken for Granted

Dear Taken: You don’t need to make him see that those sites aren’t for married people. He already knows. He just doesn’t care or is too addicted to the rush to stop. Whatever the case, his blatant disregard for your feelings is shocking, and the fact that he’s doing all this while you’re pregnant adds insult to injury. If you two are going to truly work through this, it will be with the help of a marriage counselor. If he refuses to go, then it might be time to start speaking discreetly with an attorney about your options.