Dear Annie: Favorite New Year's resolutions from readers

My resolution is to ease up on worrying and to trust in my own parenting skills. My 17-year-old son has grown up with lots of challenges, but this year, I will place more faith where there is skepticism, and let him jump from the nest and fly on his own. Of course, as parents, we all worry about our kids, but this will be HUGE for us both. I’m going to work on not worrying and not being the helicopter mom, and focus more on making myself healthy and happy.

This year, I vow to drink more water. We oldsters need to stay hydrated and often forget. Another thing I’ll do is keep a daily journal and specifically record one thing a day I am grateful for. (Studies prove it’s a great project for improved mental health, and you will so appreciate reading it in your later years.) I will also really try to maintain a positive attitude, which can be especially difficult these days. I have absolutely cut off negative people who complain, drag me down and make me feel sad. The power of positive thinking has never been more needed than now, so surprise others with a heartfelt “thank you,” a smile, or a gentle squeeze of the arm in lieu of a hug. I am doing my best, and others compliment my efforts.

I hope these thoughts encourage you, dear reader, as you envision what you and your life will become this year. Here’s to a 2022 that’s filled with happiness, healthiness and an abundance of love.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.