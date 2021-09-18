Dear Annie: Favorite one-line nuggets of wisdom

Dear Readers: A prompt for your consideration: In one sentence, what is the best piece of advice that you've ever received?

I'll start by sharing a few favorite one-line nuggets that I've heard over the years.

No. 1: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

No. 2: Listen more than you talk.

No. 3: If you've got a burning desire to gossip, hold off a day; it will cool off.

No. 4: Always go to the funeral.

No. 5: When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Dear Annie: My mother passed away earlier this year. I'm sad to say that I did not like her. She was never nice to me. I was having a hard time in my life and for a while didn't talk to anyone. My mother would say mean things to me like, "Your father wants to take you out of the will," along with her favorite line: "I hate you!"

She said that to me so many times over the years; it killed my self-esteem. Since she died, I've been curious about reconnecting with my dad. But I have no idea what he thinks of me. Maybe he hates me, too. I'm afraid to ask. What should I do? — Confused About Family