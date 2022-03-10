Dear Annie: Financially supporting my ex-wife

Dear Annie: My soon-to-be ex-wife and I were married for almost five years. When we decided to have children, we also agreed that she would quit her job and become a full-time stay-at-home mom. I would support her and the children 100%.

We are now separated(not because of infidelity of any kind), and we both decided that we are going to keep the financial situation the exact same. After paying her bills, groceries and other monthly expenses, it does not leave me a whole lot to work with. But I still absolutely want to support my family, which in my mind still includes her. My living situation is stable (living with a friend), and I still have enough for my own daily expenses. The one thing in our whole relationship we never fought about was money, period.

I was really apprehensive about telling anybody in my family about my situation, as I felt they would completely judge and not understand. Against my better judgment, I told my twin and his girlfriend about the situation. I thought at least my twin would understand and accept the fact that I have a responsibility to take care of my family. My ex and I are getting along better than ever; my kids are very well taken care of; and I have the things I need, too.