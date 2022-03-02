Dear Annie: Finding a 'new normal' after grief

I’ve reached out through mail but have never gotten a response from my granddaughter or her mother. I’m at a total loss because I have no idea of what I supposedly did. As far as I know, there hasn’t been anything bad that’s happened to cause this reaction. I’ve tried to accept and let go, but it still bothers me. I love and miss my granddaughter so much and fear I will never see her again. — Heartbroken Grandma

Dear Heartbroken Grandma: I am so sorry that you have that fear that you will never see your granddaughter again. The only way to understand what happened is to speak with your son. You could also try and reach out to your granddaughter, as she is an adult, and see why she is upset with you. But at the end of the day, if someone doesn’t want to see you, the kindest thing you can do is respect their boundaries and hope that they come back in time. Just continue to communicate your love to her via your son or directly to her.