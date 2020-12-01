Dear Annie: Finding friends on campus

I, for one, thought plenty about myself and, like many others, came to Al-Anon to learn how to fix the alcoholic so I could get back to my normal life.

I, too, had ideas of how my meetings should change. Yet, I knew Al-Anon was a decades-old program that worked for many others.

I read every program-approved book and pamphlet. I learned the slogans and worked the steps. I learn to give service to others. Sometimes by simply being silent in meetings. I learned about my part in relationships. I learned how to love my God, myself and my fellow man and how to live with them.

Al-Anon groups will tell you straight out: "We aren't perfect. The welcome we gave you may not show the warmth we have in our hearts for you. After a while, you'll discover that though you may not like all of us, you'll love us in a very special way. The way we already love you." — A Grateful Al-Anon Member

Dear Grateful: Thank you for sharing your experience and appreciation for this program. It's great to know how much support you've received and contributed to the Al-Anon community.