Dear Annie: For Mental Health Awareness Week, here are some signs to look for

Dear GTBH: I appreciate your letter. One in 5 Americans experience a mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. And that rate is increasing during the pandemic. In May, the Census Bureau found that a third of Americans showed signs of clinical depression and/or anxiety. These illnesses are more common right now; they're no less serious.

If you have any of these symptoms or are feeling deeply lonely, then call the NAMI hotline mentioned above to be connected with resources. And if you have an urgent need for help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or call 911.

Dear Annie: A couple wrote to you about whether or not it would be out of line for them to ask that their daughter's boyfriend get a COVID-19 test before coming to their house for Christmas. You suggested that all of them (the parents and their daughter, along with her boyfriend) get the tests before the visit, not just the boyfriend. I hope you understand that the COVID test result is only good for the moment it is taken.