Dear Annie: Forgetting appointments

Dear Annie: My daughter is the co-owner of a salon in Florida. All the folks there work extremely hard trying to make a living.

Here is the problem: Let's say "Karen" books a hair color treatment that requires three hours to complete on a Thursday. That time frame is now blocked off on the schedule. On Wednesday, Karen is contacted to verify she will be in to receive her color treatment, and she verifies. As the time approaches Karen's appointment, several folks walk into the salon to request a service but are denied because the time has been allotted to Karen.

Karen is 10 minutes late and then 20 minutes late and then 30 minutes late. The salon then calls Karen to make sure she has not run into a ditch. Karen says: "Oh, I forgot all about it. I'll have to reschedule." Apparently, these no-shows have no concept that they have not only cost the salon three hours of productivity but also denied service to many walk-ins.

In some cases, folks who cannot make their appointment have the courtesy to call and inform the salon so the time allotted for their service can be filled. Would Karen just blow off an appointment with her doctor or dentist?