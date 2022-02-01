Dear Annie: Forgiving a cheating partner is a gift you give yourself

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for eight years, and we have four beautiful boys together. A little over a year ago, I caught her having an affair with one of her co-workers.

The details of the affair broke me.

Over the past year, the pain and hurt has turned into resentment and major distrust. I don’t want to live like this, but I don’t want to change things for my boys. I worry that a change of home life would hurt them in the long run. — Still Hurting

Dear Hurting: It is totally understandable that you are still hurting from your wife’s betrayal. You suffered a real trauma, and you need to allow yourself time to heal. Once you can heal, then you can decide if you want to stay or not, but staying out of guilt and feeling bad for your sons is not reason enough.