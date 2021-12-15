Dear Annie: Friend about call waiting: 'I've gotta get that'

Dear Annie: I have an old and close friend I’ve known for 50 years. We live far apart, and the only way to talk is by telephone.

Over the past several years, my friend has started to suddenly interrupt our calls when there is a click on the line signaling another call. He will announce midsentence that he has another call coming in that he has to take and then abruptly hang up. He interrupts himself this way as often as he does me. It happens virtually every time we talk, no matter what time it is.

I thought a solution to this might be to ask him to call me when it is convenient for him. That has not stopped this rudeness; he does this even when he has placed the call.

I am at my wits’ end and cannot think of a solution short of writing off the friendship. This behavior is very much outside his normal character, which makes it all the more frustrating.

Any ideas on tactfully dealing with this problem? — I Wasn’t Finished