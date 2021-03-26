Dear Annie: Friend won't stop trying to set me up

Your friend’s fixation on setting you up isn’t about you. It’s probably not a coincidence that she started up with the matchmaking mania after her husband died. Perhaps she’s using it as a distraction from her grief. Maybe she’s lonely herself and desires companionship but is not ready to face the prospect of dating, so she’s projecting it onto you. I suggest gently asking her why she keeps bringing up the subject and lovingly asking her to please drop it.

Dear Annie: I’m a cashier, and every day I see people who are gambling addicts. I would never approach strangers and lecture them, nor even bring up the subject to them. But perhaps if they can see some signs, they may be able to see themselves and recognize that they may need professional help.