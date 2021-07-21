Dear Annie: Friends have bad table manners

Dear Annie: I recently dined out with three friends. The restaurant was very busy, and we waited for nearly two hours for our food. We were drinking and enjoying a band, so it wasn't that bad.

I went to the restroom and was literally gone for three minutes. When I came back, the food had been served except for mine. My place-setting was empty. My three friends were chowing down and told me the server couldn't remember what I ordered. And I was like: "What does that mean? Does that mean my dinner order was not placed? What is the server doing about it?" And they shrugged. I looked around for the server and didn't see anybody.

The restaurant was extremely crowded and busy, and there were no servers in sight. I didn't know how long it would be until I would see wait staff and was annoyed and a little panicked that I might have to wait two hours for dinner all over again.

I got up and walked around the restaurant until I found someone to help. Turns out that my food was waiting for me in the kitchen all along, and it was brought to me. I was annoyed that my friends made no attempt to solve the issue in my absence but happily ate their own dinners.